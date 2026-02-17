THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday condemned remarks by the Chinese Embassy in Manila suggesting that Filipino job losses could result from an escalating diplomatic spat, warning that such statements risk further straining bilateral ties.

“We take strong exception to the embassy’s tone, which appears to imply that such cooperation could be withheld as a form of leverage or retaliation,” the DFA said in a statement issued late on Monday.

The rebuke marks the latest development in a war of words between officials from Beijing and Manila, after the Chinese Embassy released several statements criticizing Philippine officials for their vocal stance on the South China Sea dispute.

Some of the embassy’s statements directly named individual officials, prompting Philippine authorities to say the messaging crossed diplomatic norms.

“The DFA values cooperation with all states across economic, cultural, and other domains, as it delivers clear benefits to the Philippines and its people,” the agency said.

It added that the embassy’s remarks could be perceived as coercive and undermine constructive bilateral dialogue.

“The DFA once again urges the Chinese Embassy to adopt a responsible and measured tone in public exchanges,” it said.

Last week, Chinese Embassy spokesman Ji Lingpeng warned that proposals by Philippine lawmakers to declare certain Chinese diplomats persona non grata could affect diplomatic relations and “cost millions of jobs.”

The Philippine Senate earlier adopted Senate Resolution No. 256 condemning the Chinese Embassy for what it described as aggressive statements against Philippine officials and uniformed personnel over their position on the South China Sea.

The DFA said it remains committed to using diplomatic channels to stabilize and advance ties between Manila and Beijing despite recent tensions.

The South China Sea remains one of the region’s most volatile flashpoints. China has expanded its presence in the disputed waters despite a 2016 ruling by a United Nations-backed arbitral tribunal that voided its sweeping claims.

The dispute involves overlapping claims by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Taiwan. — Adrian H. Halili