PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday administered the oath of office of General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. as full-fledged Philippine National Police (PNP) chief.

“The President extended his congratulations and support to General Nartatez for his leadership skills in the ranks of the police force,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a press briefing in Filipino.

Mr. Nartatez replaced Nicolas D. Torre III last September 2025.

He held a series of senior leadership roles in the PNP, most recently serving as deputy chief for administration from 2024 to 2025.

His previous postings include director of the National Capital Region Police Office from 2023 to 2024, regional director of Police Regional Office IV-A (Calabarzon) from 2022 to 2023, and director of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office from 2016 to 2018.

Since joining the police force in 1992, the newly appointed PNP chief has occupied several key positions, including director for comptrollership and intelligence, and assignments with the elite Special Action Force and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

He was promoted to police lieutenant colonel in 2006 in recognition of outstanding service.

He belongs to the Philippine Military Academy Tanglaw-Diwa Class of 1992 and holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana