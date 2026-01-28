THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Wednesday said it seized P9.86 billion worth of marijuana concealed in separate parcels in Clark and Pasay City, as the government intensified border enforcement measures.

In a statement, Customs said it intercepted a shipment from California, intended for San Mateo, Rizal, containing 4.11 kilograms of high-grade marijuana valued at P6.16 million and declared as a “polyester rug runner.”

In addition, the BoC also announced that P3.72 million worth of marijuana was seized by authorities, tucked in inbound parcels at the Central Mail Exchange Center in Pasay City.

The eight inbound parcels declared as various consumer items, including clothing, dog food, and board games, were intercepted on Jan. 22 by authorities, it said.

Customs said the shipments contained a total of 2,482 grams of dried marijuana concealed inside the declared items, which were later turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for proper disposition.

“The successful interception of these illegal drugs reflects the bureau’s sustained efforts to monitor inbound mail and prevent criminal syndicates from exploiting postal channels,” BoC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said.

Mr. Nepomuceno pledged to strengthen the bureau’s enforcement to protect the public from dangerous substances.

Customs confiscated P61.7 billion in smuggled goods last year. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante