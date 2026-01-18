FORMER Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan returned to Manila from the United States on Sunday, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed, amid ongoing inquiries into alleged anomalous flood control projects during his tenure.

“Bonoan arrived aboard China Airlines flight CI0701 from Taipei,” the BI said in a statement on Sunday. “Records indicate he left the country last year to accompany his wife for a medical procedure.”

Mr. Bonoan is subject to a travel lookout issued by the Department of Justice (DoJ) following legislative and executive scrutiny of purported ghost projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways. BI Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado said the bureau had already informed the DoJ of his arrival.

The former official is expected to attend a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on Monday, Jan. 19, after a subpoena was issued last week. Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson had noted that the subpoena could be withdrawn if the DoJ approved an extension of Mr. Bonoan’s stay abroad.

The senator earlier said that Mr. Bonoan had submitted documents to Malacañang that allegedly contained incorrect grid coordinates for thousands of flood control projects.

The DoJ had approved his request to remain in the US until mid-February, making his return ahead of schedule. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking