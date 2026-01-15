Tropical Depression Ada has maintained its strength as it moves near Eastern Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Thursday. Storm Signal No. 1 has been raised over a dozen areas.

Ada continues to pack maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 70 kph, PAGASA said in its 11:00 a.m. advisory.

It was last located 420 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, moving west-northwestward at 10 kph.

As the storm remains over the sea and continues to gain strength, it may intensify into a tropical storm within the next 12 to 24 hours, which may prompt the hoisting of Storm Signal No. 2 over affected areas.

As of the forecast period, PAGASA said Storm Signal No. 1 is in effect over a dozen areas, including Sorsogon, the southeastern portion of Albay, and Catanduanes.

It is likewise in effect over Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, the eastern portion of Biliran, the eastern portion of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

Under Storm Signal No. 1, minimal to minor wind threats are expected within 36 hours, which may cause slight damage to infrastructure made of light materials.

In a separate advisory, PAGASA also raised rainfall warnings over areas affected by Tropical Depression Ada.

Yellow rainfall warnings are in effect from Thursday until Friday over Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Agusan del Norte.

These areas may receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall within 24 hours, which could result in localized flooding and landslides in hazard-prone areas.

Meanwhile, an orange rainfall warning is in effect from Friday until Saturday noon over Catanduanes, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

The warning is also raised over Camarines Sur, Albay, and Catanduanes from Saturday noon until Sunday noon, PAGASA said.

Under an orange rainfall warning, heavier rainfall ranging from 100 to 200 millimeters is expected, which may lead to widespread flooding and landslides in highly susceptible areas.

As for its track, Tropical Depression Ada is forecast to be about 265 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar by Friday morning.

By Saturday morning, it may move to around 165 kilometers east-northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar, and by Sunday morning, about 150 kilometers east-northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

By Monday, it is expected to be approximately 500 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

PAGASA said that, as of the forecast period, the cyclone is not expected to make landfall, although there remains a possibility that it may make landfall over parts of Eastern Visayas or the Bicol Region. — Edg Adrian A. Eva