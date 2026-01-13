THE Philippine population is projected to reach 123.96 million by 2035, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Tuesday.

With an average annual growth of 0.9%, the country’s total population is expected to increase by 14.76 million in 2035 from 109.20 million total population registered in 2020, according to the PSA’s 2020 Census-Based Population Projections.

The report highlights data in the 2020 Census-Based Population Projections at the regional, provincial, highly urbanized city and city/municipality levels.

These projections were prepared by the local statistics agency in partnership with the Inter-Agency Working Group on Population Projections, with technical assistance from the United Nations Population Fund Philippines.

Based on the report, the male population will be about 62.64 million by 2035, accounting for 50.5% of the total projected population.

The female population is expected to reach 61.32 million, or 49.5% of the total population.

Calabarzon is projected to be the most populous region with 19.07 million estimated population. The National Capital Region followed with 14.49 million and Central Luzon with 14.02 million.

The Cordillera Administrative Region is expected to be the least populous region with a projected population of 2.13 million.

By 2035, 12 regions are anticipated to reach the five-million mark, increasing from nine regions as of the 2020 mid-year population. — Isa Jane D. Acabal