PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. flew to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday for a working visit aimed at deepening the Philippines’ economic and security ties with Abu Dhabi, as Manila seeks broader trade access and stronger defense partnerships beyond its traditional allies.

Malacañang said the President designated Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto, Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III and Social Welfare Secretary Rexlon T. Gatchalian as government caretakers until Jan. 14 while he is overseas.

Mr. Marcos is attending the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, joining other global leaders to discuss issues spanning energy transition, water management, food security, climate action and sustainable finance.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Philippine leader is expected to witness the signing of two major agreements between Manila and Abu Dhabi: a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) and a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation.

The CEPA would be the Philippines’ first free trade agreement with a Middle Eastern country and is intended to widen market access for Philippine goods and services in the region.

“We were among the first countries offered to conclude this agreement, and finally, we’re doing it,” Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver told Radio Television Malacañang.

The planned defense memorandum will set out a framework for cooperation in developing defense capabilities and technologies, including joint training activities, officer exchanges and information sharing, Mr. Ver said.

He added that the agreement would complement existing cooperation on counterterrorism, transnational crime, illegal drugs and human trafficking.

Mr. Marcos is accompanied by senior Cabinet officials including Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Communications Secretary Dave M. Gomez and Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan.

Mr. Ver said the President’s meeting with Mr. Al Nahyan would be their second in just over a year, underscoring renewed momentum in bilateral relations after a long gap in top-level engagements.

“This is the second meeting in about 14 months. Before that, it had been 15 years,” the envoy said. “Symbolically and substantively, it’s very significant.”

He said climate resilience is likely to be a key theme of the discussions, noting the Philippines’ exposure to extreme weather and its experience in adaptation efforts.

Emerging areas of cooperation include artificial intelligence, renewable energy and the digital economy, sectors where the Philippines is seeking to build stronger capabilities, Mr. Ver said.

The President is also scheduled to meet members of the Filipino community in the UAE and hold business engagements during the visit.

The Philippines and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1974. The UAE is Manila’s biggest trading partner in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with non-oil trade reaching $1.85 billion (P110 billion) in 2022, according to UAE data. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana