THE METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday said it would enforce “stop-and-go” traffic for the homecoming parade of Filipino Olympians on Aug. 14.

The agency would deploy 300 officers to help ease traffic, while sweepers will be deployed to clean up after the event, MMDA acting Chairman Romando S. Artes told a news briefing.

“The speed of vehicles included in the parade will be 6 kilometers per hour to give the public the chance to see the Philippine Olympic team,” he said. “A stop-and-go traffic scheme will be implemented and the approximate time for the parade is about 45 minutes.”

They aim to finish the parade before the rush hour.

The parade will leave the Aliw Theater in Pasay City at 3 p.m. and finish at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex where a short program that is open to the public will be held.

The 7.7-km. parade route will pass through Roxas Boulevard, P. Burgos Avenue, Finance Road, Taft and Quirino avenues, and Adriatico Street.

The MMDA said northbound motorists who seek to avoid the parade should use the Skyway, Buendia Avenue, Taft Avenue, F.B. Harrison St., Mabini St., Quirino Avenue and Lacson Avenue.

Southbound motorists can use Roxas Boulevard, UN Avenue, San Marcelino and Quirino Avenue going to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) as alternate routes.

All 22 Filipino athletes who participated in the Paris Summer Olympics in France will be present during the parade on one float.

The Philippines got four medals — two golds and two bronzes — at the sports event.

Gymnast Carlos Edriel P. Yulo, who used to train at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, clinched two gold medals.

Manila City Mayor Maria Sheilah “Honey” H. Lacuna-Pangan will receive the athletes at the complex, followed by a short celebration, according to Mr. Artes.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the victory of our Olympians who worked hard,” he said in Filipino. “The public should expect a celebration to honor our new heroes, not only those who won medals but also all the athletes who participated in the Olympics.”

The Summer Olympic games happen every four years. Los Angeles will host the next event in 2028. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana