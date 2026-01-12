OVER P100 million worth of illegal drugs disguised as malachite stones from Congo were seized by the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BoC-NAIA) on Thursday.

The Customs said its investigation with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group revealed four boxes containing nearly 17 kilograms of suspected illegal drugs valued at P114.566 million.

“The shipment, declared as malachite stones and originating from Congo, was flagged during X-ray inspection after exhibiting suspicious images,” the BoC said in a statement on Monday. “It was subsequently subjected to verification and a 100% physical examination.”

The authorities did not specify the said drugs.

According to the BoC, the shipment violates Republic Act (RA) No. 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended, and RA No. 10863, the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“This is not just about enforcement. It is about protecting our communities,” Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said in a statement. “The Bureau will remain relentless in screening, inspecting, and stopping illegal drugs at our borders,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, BoC-NAIA District Collector Yasmin O. Mapa noted that interagency coordination helped uncover the incident.

“This result highlights the value of strict risk profiling and close coordination among enforcement units and partner agencies,” she said. “Our personnel remain alert and ready to act on any shipment that poses a threat to public safety.”

The PDEA has taken custody of the confiscated drugs and involved parties, which it will manage for proper disposition and further investigation. — Katherine K. Chan