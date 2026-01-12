THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) expects a majority of the 250,000 housing units promised by private contractors to be built this year.

Senior Undersecretary Henry L. Yap said the private sector commitments made last year are scheduled for construction this year, after the DHSUD and the Department of Economy, Planning and Development jointly issued the price adjustment.

“We foresee that most of that will be implemented this year,” he told a Palace briefing.

Progress under the government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) program has been slower than planned, with about 2,000 to 3,000 units completed or taken out over the past two years, Mr. Yap said.

The government aims to build 1.133 million housing units before President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ends his term in 2028.

Mr. Yap noted that delays often arise after construction due to beneficiary matching and documentation requirements before units can be delivered.

To address bottlenecks and expand coverage, the housing department has rolled out an “expanded” 4PH program that shifts from a production-driven to a beneficiary-centric model.

Under the revised framework, beneficiaries are no longer limited to vertical housing such as condominium units but may now choose horizontal house-and-lot packages or even lot-only options, provided they qualify for subsidies. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana