THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) said up to 130,000 abandoned balikbayan boxes will be delivered free to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) ahead of the holiday celebration.

“This is one of the problems we immediately addressed at the start of our term. We recognize the sacrifices of our OFWs, and every balikbayan box is the product of their hard work for their families,” BoC Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno said on Thursday.

This comes after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. approved a P30-million fund for the logistics and processing support of the balikbayan boxes.

Mr. Nepomuceno also said OFWs no longer need to go to the BoC to pick up their boxes, as they will be delivered to their homes.

He also said the BoC will run after freight forwarders, failing to deliver the boxes up to 2 years and abandonment of balikbayan boxes at ports.

“The distribution of these balikbayan boxes is free. There should be no payments. Anyone asking for money may be reported to the Bureau of Customs,” BoC Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson of the Balikbayan and OFW Action Center Michael C. Fermin said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante