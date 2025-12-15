THE Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on Monday said that its armed wing would observe a unilateral holiday ceasefire, placing Maoist rebels on a defensive posture amid continuing clashes with government forces in the countryside.

In a statement, the CPP said units of the New People’s Army (NPA) would refrain from launching offensive operations from Dec. 25 to 26 and again from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 to mark the Christmas and New Year holidays, as well as the group’s anniversary celebrations. Despite the truce, it said its fighters would remain on “high alert.”

“This temporary ceasefire order is being issued in solidarity with the Filipino people as they conduct simple celebrations of their traditional holidays, amid grave social and economic conditions,” it said.

During the ceasefire periods, NPA units were ordered to stay vigilant and ready to respond if necessary. “All Red commanders and Red fighters must remain on high alert… and must be ever ready to maneuver or counter-attack, when necessitated by the situation.”

The Department of National Defense dismissed the announcement as a “sad propaganda stunt,” saying the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would continue its security operations throughout the holidays.

“Military duties are not subject to pause or seasons,” the Defense department said in a statement, adding that troops would remain focused on protecting communities and maintaining peace and order.

The NPA has been fighting the government for more than five decades, making it one of the world’s longest-running insurgencies. However, the movement has significantly weakened since its peak in the 1980s.

Armed communist fighters have dwindled to about 780 from about 25,000 at the height of the rebellion, according to government data released earlier this month.

Military spokeswoman Colonel Francel Margareth Taborlupa said the AFP would continue lawful security operations to prevent armed groups from taking advantage of the holiday period to regroup, rearm or threaten public safety.

The CPP said the ceasefire was declared without expectations from the government. CPP Chief Information Officer Marco Valbuena said authorities were free to respond as they see fit.

“The temporary ceasefire was unilaterally declared by the CPP, with no expectation of any positive or negative response,” he said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

Last year, Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito G. Galvez, Jr. said the Marcos administration remained optimistic about forging a peace agreement with the communist movement, a goal that has eluded several administrations. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio