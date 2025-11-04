Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally known as Tino, is expected to continue battering the Visayas after making its first landfall over Southern Leyte on Tuesday. Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 remains hoisted in various areas, according to the state weather bureau.

Kalmaegi has already made three landfalls — first in Silago, Leyte at 12:00 a.m., then in Borbon, Cebu at 5:10 a.m., and third in Sagay City, Negros Occidental at 6:40 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in an 8:00 a.m. advisory.

The cyclone maintains its typhoon category level despite multiple landfalls, packing 150 kilometers per hour (kph) of sustained winds and 205 kph of gustiness.

Kalmaegi was recently located in the vicinity of Sagay City Negros Occidental, moving west-northwestward at 25 kph.

“In terms of intensity, even after making landfall, it has only slightly weakened and still remains within the typhoon category,” PAGASA’s weather specialist Grace Castañeda said during an 8:00 a.m. press briefing in both English and Filipino.

“It continues to bring strong to destructive winds, so once again, we urge our fellow citizens to exercise extra caution and remain alert.”

Signal No. 4, with expected typhoon-force winds, remains in effect in many parts of the Visayas, including western Leyte, northern Cebu, northern Negros Oriental, northern Negros Occidental, Guimaras, Iloilo, Capiz, southern Aklan, and central to southern Antique.

Signal No. 3 is up over portions of the Visayas and Luzon that may experience storm-force winds. These include the rest of Leyte, Biliran, northern Bohol, central Cebu, northern Negros Oriental, central Negros Occidental, the remaining parts of Aklan and Antique, as well as the southwestern portion of Masbate and northern Palawan, including the Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 2 is in effect over areas likely to experience gale-force winds, including Romblon, the southern portions of Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan, southern Leyte, the rest of Bohol, Cebu, Negros Island, and western and southern Samar.

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over areas that may experience strong winds, such as Sorsogon, Albay, the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Oriental Mindoro, northern and central Occidental Mindoro, southern Quezon, southern Marinduque, central Palawan including Cagayancillo Islands, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Siquijor, Dinagat Islands, northern Surigao del Norte, and Camiguin.

PAGASA said Kalmaegi is expected to continue moving across the landmass of Visayas and northern Palawan before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday. The typhoon is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday evening or early Thursday. — Edg Adrian A. Eva