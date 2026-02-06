Flower prices at Dangwa, Manila, are expected to rise due to the anticipated surge in demand as Valentine’s Day approaches, according to several vendors on Wednesday.

Lolita N. De Dios, 47, a flower vendor for 20 years, said that prices of roses — the top-selling flower during the occasion — which are currently sold at ₱800 to ₱1,000 per bundle (24 pieces), are likely to increase to ₱1,500 to ₱1,800.

She noted that rose prices have already increased by around ₱200 since the beginning of February.

“Tataas pa ’yan ng hanggang dalawang daan kada araw… Magsisimula ng 7 o 8 [Prices could still go up by as much as ₱200 per day starting February 7 or 8],” Ms. De Dios said in an interview.

Veteran flower vendor Lourdes B. Noepe, 67, who has been selling flowers in Dangwa for 50 years, said price hikes are common during occasions such as Valentine’s Day.

“Tumaas talaga kapag Valentine’s Day kasi maraming bumibili… Nagtaas din ng presyo ang mga supplier [Prices really go up during Valentine’s Day because many people buy, and suppliers also raise prices],” Ms. Noepe said.

As for other flowers, both vendors said prices have remained steady since the start of the month, but increases are also expected within the same period.

Current prices and expected hikes of other common flowers in Dangwa:

Sunflower

Current price: ₱500 per 10 pieces (₱50 per stem)

Expected price: ₱600 to ₱700 per 10 pieces

Imported carnation

Current price: ₱500 per bundle (20 pieces)

Expected price: ₱600 per bundle

Malaysian mums, locally known as rados

Current price: ₱50 to ₱80 per small bouquet

₱120 to ₱170 per bundle (20 pieces)

Expected price hike: No increase expected as of this writing

Some vendors have also started selling bouquets priced at around ₱800.

Ms. De Dios said that custom bouquets were the trend last year and she expects the same this year. Custom bouquets can cost around ₱2,000, which includes a ₱300 labor fee.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) does not impose a suggested retail price on flowers, as these are not considered basic necessities or prime commodities.

For customers looking for cheaper options, Ms. De Dios advised buying flowers at smaller quantities, commonly known as ‘tingi’, which usually costs ₱50 to ₱200, depending on the type of flower.

“Mas maganda na tingi-tingi na lang. Kasi if magpapa-arrange ka pa, may babayaran at mas mahal [It’s better to buy at smaller quantities because if you still have them arranged, there’s an additional fee and it becomes more expensive],” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Noepe advised customers to enter the shops themselves to get lower prices, as stalls located near the entrance are usually more expensive.

Dangwa is a common destination for Metro Manila residents when buying flowers, as it serves as a major drop-off point for supplies coming from Northern Luzon and international sources.

For Chelsea Meteoro, a 23-year-old third-year college student, Dangwa is her go-to flower market for her side business this Valentine’s season.

“Dito kasi mas fresh, mas marami, at mas sariwa ang mga bulaklak kaysa sa ibang lugar [The flowers here are fresher and more abundant compared with other places],” she said.

Both vendors expect their sales to flourish this Valentine’s Day, as it is one of the peak seasons they rely on for strong earnings. — Edg Adrian A. Eva