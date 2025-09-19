A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit La Union province on Friday morning, and was felt in more than a dozen areas in Luzon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In its bulletin, PHIVOLCS reported that the earthquake occurred at 3:52 a.m., with its epicenter located 61 kilometers northwest of La Union, offshore, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremor was felt in several areas across Luzon, with varying intensities, it said.

The quake registered an Intensity III in Bolinao and Bani, Pangasinan; Sinait and the City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur; and Bontoc, Mountain Province.

Intensity II was recorded in the City of Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Candon and Narvacan, Ilocos Sur; Bangar, La Union; the City of Dagupan; and Urdaneta and Lingayen, Pangasinan.

Meanwhile, Intensity I was observed in Dinalupihan and Orani, Bataan; the City of Baguio; Obando and Calumpit, Bulacan; Claveria, Cagayan; San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte; Tagudin, Ilocos Sur; the City of Malabon; Guagua, Pampanga; Umingan and Sison, Pangasinan; Ramos and Bamban, Tarlac; and Subic, Iba, Masinloc, San Marcelino, and Cabangan, Zambales.

PHIVOLCS said no damage is expected from the earthquake, but aftershocks are likely to occur. – Edg Adrian A. Eva