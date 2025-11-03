A REGIONAL Trial Court (RTC) in San Juan has denied Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada’s request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against former Public Works engineer Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, who accused him of receiving kickbacks from alleged anomalous flood control projects.

In a resolution dated Oct. 30, 2025, Presiding Judge Caron Aicitel E. Lascano-Nethercott said the TRO would “no longer serve its purpose” since the statements had already circulated widely through media outlets and social media.

The court said that the acts sought to be restrained had already taken place as the remarks were made during public, televised legislative hearings.

The court also found no “extreme urgency” to justify immediate relief, citing that the hearings were delayed at Mr. Estrada’s request. However, it clarified that the decision does not prevent Mr. Hernandez from testifying before Congress, emphasizing the court’s “constitutional respect” for inquiries in aid of legislation.

Ms. Lascano-Nethercott reminded both parties that any further public comments about the case outside official proceedings fall under the court’s rule, warning that statements intended to influence or prejudge the issue are prohibited.

A hearing for Mr. Estrada’s pending plea for a writ of preliminary injunction is set for Nov. 12.

Mr. Estrada said he fully respects the court’s directive and will abide by the order, affirming his faith in the rule of law and the integrity of the judiciary. “The proper forum for the vindication of rights is the courtroom, not the media,” his office said in a statement.

It added that Mr. Estrada will continue to pursue legal remedies against those who allegedly violated his rights or spread falsehoods about him, expressing confidence that “the truth will prevail through due process and impartial justice.” — Erika Mae P. Sinaking