By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

THE Office of the President will release more than P200 million to Cebu province and its local governments to support rehabilitation efforts after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck on Tuesday night, killing at least 72 people and injuring almost 300.

The provincial government said in a Facebook post that P50 million would go to Cebu province, while allocations would be distributed among 10 cities and municipalities, including Bogo City, San Remigio and Sogod, which will all get P20 million each.

Smaller amounts were earmarked for Bantayan, Daanbantayan, Madridejos, Medellin, Santa Fe, Tabogon and Tabuelan.

In a separate Facebook post, Cebu Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” D. Frasco said the Office of the President had also pledged P10 million in aid for the municipality of Borbon, which he said was also severely affected by the quake.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. pledged P20 million more for Department of Health hospitals and P5 million for local government-run hospitals.

He also ordered the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to release P150 million from the Local Government Support Fund to Cebu, along with P75 million each for Bogo City, San Remigio and Medellin.

“We will ensure that people have what they need — food, water, electricity if a generator is needed,” Mr. Marcos said during a situation briefing in Bogo City, the quake’s epicenter. “Hospitals will be repaired quickly, and disaster response strengthened under a whole-of-government approach.”

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said the agency would expedite the release of funds to ensure immediate relief. Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin separately committed to restoring power in Bogo by Thursday night.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said about 171,000 people from 47,000 families were affected by the deadliest quake to hit the Philippines since 2013, when a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Bohol and killed more than 200 people.

The Office of Civil Defense on Wednesday said most of the deaths were caused by fallen debris and occurred mostly in Bogo City and nearby municipalities including San Remigio.

Cebu, a province of 3.4 million and one of the country’s top tourist hubs, sustained heavy damage, including on at least one heritage church, residential houses and schools, though Mactan-Cebu International Airport — the Philippines’ second-busiest gateway — remained open.

All ports and airports in the Visayas were fully operational, the Department of Transportation said on Wednesday.

Located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the country records more than 800 earthquakes each year.

Mr. Marcos, who toured affected communities with Cabinet officials on Thursday, said the government would set up large tents used during the COVID-19 pandemic as temporary shelters due to their durability and ease of installation.

He also met with Cebu Governor Pamela S. Baricuatro and local mayors to assess the needs of affected areas.

“All the funds of our local governments have already been depleted, or are about to run out,” he told officials. “That is why National Government intervention is necessary.”

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has deployed an 18-member rescue team to Cebu.

“The team will clear debris on roads that impede mobility and accessibility,” MMDA Chairman Romando S. Artes said in a statement.

He said the group, composed of personnel from the Public Safety Division and Road Emergency Group, would also help residents and support relief and recovery operations.

The deployment includes K9 units trained to locate people trapped under rubble.

Mr. Artes said the MMDA coordinated with the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office to ensure immediate operations.

The agency said the contingent is equipped with solar-powered water purifiers, life locators, extrication tools, trauma kits and clearing equipment such as chainsaws and dump trucks.

“Trained rescuers will remain for an undetermined number of days to assist in the ongoing rescue operations as long as needed,” Mr. Artes said.

The Trade department earlier said it had ordered a 60-day price freeze on basic goods across the entire province of Cebu.

This is in line with the President’s order to fully mobilize state assets for the relief and rescue of affected residents, it said in a statement.

The agency sent teams to inspect markets, verify prices and guarantee adequate and continuous supply of basic goods in affected communities, it added.

Cultural agencies were coordinating with the Cebu Archdiocese and affected local government units to assess the damage to churches and heritage structures, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts said on Wednesday. — with Adrian H. Halili