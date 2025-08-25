The government suspended classes and government work for Tuesday as the state weather bureau expects heavy rainfall triggered by the low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government announced that classes in public and private schools at all levels and work in government offices are suspended in the following areas: Metro Manila, Aurora, Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

In a 5 p.m. weather advisory on Facebook, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said it expects heavy rainfall over Aurora, Quezon, Laguna, Rizal, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte due to the LPA; while the southwest monsoon is expected to bring heavy rains over Palawan and Antique until Tuesday afternoon.

In a separate 24-hour forecast, issued at 4 p.m. on Facebook, PAGASA said the LPA was estimated 290 kilometers (km) northeast of Maasin City in Southern Leyte or 130 km east northeast of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, as of 3 p.m.

It added the southwest monsoon is affecting the western section of Southern Luzon. — Charmaine A. Tadalan