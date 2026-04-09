Filipinos are split over proposed measures banning political dynasties currently moving through Congress, according to a recent WR Numero survey. A political expert said the result may reflect the public’s general distrust of lawmakers in passing measures genuinely aimed at curbing dynasties.

The survey, released on Tuesday, found that 44% of respondents objected to the push for an anti-dynasty bill, with 6.1% strongly disagreeing and 37.9% disagreeing.

In contrast, 38% of respondents expressed support for the proposed measures, with 5.6% strongly agreeing and 32.1% agreeing. The remaining respondents said they were unsure (15%), and 3% said they had never heard about the issue.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives have active versions of the long‑awaited Anti-Political Dynasty Bill, aimed at defining and regulating the proliferation of political dynasties in the country—a mandate long envisioned by the 1987 Constitution.

The Senate version features broader provisions that seek to bar overlapping terms in national and local offices and prohibit relatives from occupying positions across party-list groups and elective posts.

It also prevents immediate succession by disallowing a spouse or family member from taking over immediately after an incumbent’s term.

Meanwhile, the House advanced its own version, House Bill No. 6771, principally authored by House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III and Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos III. The measure bans political dynasties within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity.

The house version faced backlash from other lawmakers and advocates because the bill still allows relatives to succeed one another, rotate offices, or hold positions in different localities.

A staunch critic of the House’s version, Caloocan City 2nd District Representative Edgar ‘Egay’ R. Erice, said in various statements that it may actually legalize political dynasties instead.

The conflicting views about the passage of an anti-political dynasty law, reflected in the survey, may explain the public’s general distrust of lawmakers, Michael Henry Ll. Yusingco, a senior research fellow at the Ateneo de Manila University Policy Center, said.

“People see lawmakers only working for their own personal agenda. People can’t trust lawmakers to work for the public interest,” Mr. Yusingco said via Messenger.

“Hence, some might not be convinced about the genuineness of the push for the enactment of the anti-dynasty law. It’s possible they’d rather see the indictment and conviction of those involved in the flood control corruption scheme first,” he added.

Mr. Yusingco also described the House bill as a “farce,” noting it still allows multiple members of a family to run for different offices.

“Which means it still allows multiple members of a family to hold different elected offices—the very definition of a fat political dynasty that the Constitution mandates to be prohibited,” he said.

The anti-political dynasty bill has long been pushed in previous Congresses but has repeatedly failed due to lack of support from a legislature dominated by political families.

According to a report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, eight out of 10 lawmakers belong to political dynasties.

The WR Numero survey also asked respondents to choose among pre-determined reasons why political dynasties should not be limited.

The highest proportion, 46%, said combating corruption should be prioritized first.

Not far behind, 43% said voters have the right to choose candidates even if they are from the same family.

Meanwhile, 24% said the proven leadership experience of a family is significant, and 20% said political dynasties are already part of the country’s political culture and tradition.

Fourteen percent said government improvement is not guaranteed even if the measure is enacted, and 9% were unsure.

Regarding reasons to limit political dynasties, 43% of respondents said it prevents monopolies of power by families, and 38% said it makes electoral competition fairer.

Also, 35% percent said it would lessen corruption in government, while 27% said it would allow more options for new leaders.

Fifteen percent said leaders outside political dynasties would have a chance, 14% said it would fulfill the constitutional provision on limiting political dynasties, and 6% were uncertain.

The survey also asked respondents about the degree to which political dynasties should be limited. The largest group (31%) said it should be prohibited for parents, spouses, and children.

Twenty percent said it should extend to cousins, and another 20% were unsure. Fifteen percent wanted it banned up to great-grandparents, uncles or aunts, and nephews or nieces.

Fourteen percent said it should include siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, in-laws, and parents-in-law.

VP DUTERTE REMAINS TOP BET FOR 2028 ELECTIONS

The WR Numero survey also asked respondents about voter preference for the 2028 election. Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio remains the top choice of Filipino voters, while the vice presidential race is a tightly contested battle among three candidates.

The survey showed that more than one-third of Filipino voters, or 35.9%, said they would vote for the VP in the election two years from now, marking a slight increase of three percentage points from November 2025.

WR Numero said that Ms. Duterte, the first to declare her candidacy for president in February, continues to lead the 2028 contenders but has yet to see a post-announcement surge.

Although the firm said declarations of candidacy typically do not trigger a breakout surge.

Mr. Yusingco said the vice president remains the front-runner for several reasons. Her surname carries the legacy of her father, one of the country’s most popular presidents.

Her current position as vice president also gives the impression that she is ready to assume the presidency, or there may simply be no strong competition at present.

However, he noted that Ms. Duterte’s support has remained largely unchanged since her announcement

“This is significant because it means she hasn’t gained others to her side. Her base is solid, but it can also mean this is as good as it gets for her,” Mr. Yusingco said.

Trailing the vice president in the survey are two viable non-Duterte-allied contenders: Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo and former Vice President and current Naga City Mayor Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo. Senator Tulfo recorded a pre-election preference of 18.5%, up five percentage points from November, while Mayor Robredo is close behind at 15.7%, posting a three-point increase.

However, WR Numero said public resistance to a potential “UniPink” coalition—a partnership between Mr. Marcos and opposition factions, such as those aligned with Ms. Robredo—“constrains future alignment scenarios.”

Other candidates include Senator Christopher Lawrence T. Go at 3.6%, a slight decline of 0.4 percentage points; Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino IV at 3.2%, up one point; and Senator Francis “Kiko” N. Pangilinan at 1.4%, down 0.4 points.

Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara, Quezon City Mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte-Alimurung, DPWH Secretary Vivencio “Vince” B. Dizon, and MMDA General Manager Nicolas Deloso Torre III emerged as new names in the presidential race, all posting less than 1% in voter preference.

The same figure was observed for Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros and Interior Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” C. Remulla Jr.

The share of undecided voters dropped by three percentage points to 19.4% in March.

The Philippine Public Opinion Monitor of WR Numero surveyed 1,455 Filipino adults from March 10 to 17. The survey was conducted through face-to-face, computer-assisted personal interviews using a multistage sampling method.

The firm said the study has a margin of error of ±3% at the national level, with a confidence level of 95%. — Edg Adrian A. Eva