A PHILIPPINE Senator on Tuesday said that he is looking to bar relatives of public officials from bidding on government contracts.

“To me, that’s a clear conflict of interest and shouldn’t be allowed,” Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero told a news briefing.

This comes after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address where he accused government officials and contractors of pocketing public funds intended for public works, especially flood mitigation projects.

He also ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways to submit a list of all flood-control projects launched or completed in the past three years across all regions.

The President also vowed to file charges against those found to be liable in pocketing government funds.

Mr. Escudero said that his office is already drafting the proposed measure and intends to file a bill within the week.

“In response to the President’s call regarding corruption, conflict of interest, and improper use of funds, we will file a bill whose purpose is to prohibit up to the fourth civil degree of consanguinity and affinity any legislator or government official, whether national or local, from being a contractor or supplier to the government,’’ the Senate chief said.

He added the proposed measure seeks to avoid conflicts of interest and the use of public positions for private or familial benefit.

Mr. Escudero said that he is hopeful that the proposed measure would be included among the priority measures of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council for the 20th Congress. — Adrian H. Halili