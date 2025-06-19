THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) has directed the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corp. to waive toll collection in the affected segment in Marilao area should there be sustained heavy traffic after a bridge accident.

In a notice to explain and directive issued to NLEX, Transportation Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon said that suspension is ordered until the damaged infrastructure has been fully restored and certified as safe by the government safety inspectors.

The department also directed the toll operator to provide the necessary assistance to the bereaved family after one person died, as well as to other injured passengers, hit by the bridge girder that was struck by an overweight container truck.

“The DoTr is asking for the understanding of our motorists and commuters due to this incident. The agency is expediting the repair of the affected infrastructure to immediately improve and ease the flow of traffic in the area,” it said in Filipino.

In a statement, NLEX said that it is coordinating with the DoTr, the Toll Regulatory Board, and the Philippine National Police to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the incident.

The company has committed to provide assistance to all affected and their families.

“Our company has implemented numerous measures to enhance security and strengthen enforcement against vehicles who violate regulations. Notwithstanding our continuing apprehension of vehicles which violate height limits, there are still vehicles which recklessly ignore the numerous signages that clearly indicate the bridge’s height limit,” the company said.

“We want to emphasize the importance of following all traffic rules and regulations for the safety of everyone on the road. It is a shared responsibility to protect lives, prevent accidents, and ensure that public infrastructure remains safe and functional,” it added.

NLEX is a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., which in turn, is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

