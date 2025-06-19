President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., signed into law a measure declaring Feb. 1 as the annual “National Day of Awareness on Hijab and Other Traditional Garments and Attire.”

Republic Act No. 12224 aims to promote diversity, understanding, and respect for religious and cultural beliefs by encouraging the wearing of indigenous and traditional attire, including head coverings and garments.

The government is enjoined to conduct activities and programs such as exhibits and symposiums that promote the cultural values of wearing hijab and other traditional garments and attire, it added.

It also emphasized that the wearing of any specific clothing, attire, or garment is not mandatory.

The law, signed by Mr. Marcos on June 18, will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation.

It consolidated Senate Bill No. 1410 and House Bill No. 5693, which were approved on Feb. 3 and 5, 2025, respectively. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana