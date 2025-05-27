THE National Electrification Administration (NEA) and Electric Cooperatives (ECs) on Tuesday led a series of criminal filings before the Department of Justice (DoJ) targeting officials accused of mismanagement and other anomalies.

The DoJ confirmed receipt of criminal complaints filed against former and current officials of two electric cooperatives — Ilocos Norte Electric Cooperative, Inc. (INEC) and First Bukidnon Electric Cooperative, Inc. (FIBECO).

The filing was led by NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano C. Almeda, accompanied by agency lawyers and Deputy Administrators Omar M. Mayo and Vic P. Alvaro.

In a press statement, the DoJ said INEC, through Acting General Cipriano Martinez, filed a complaint for syndicated estafa over the alleged misuse of P118 million of its Employees Retirement Fund.

NEA, which helped prepare the complaint, said in a separate statement former and current cooperative executives conspired to siphon funds for personal gain.

A former general manager of FIBECO is also facing complaints for qualified theft for alleged conspiracy to purchase a parcel of land worth P11.55 million, which never materialized. He is also accused of diverting P6 million to his personal account.

Meanwhile, the NEA will also file a case against current and former officials of the Nueva Ecija II Electric Cooperative, Inc. — Area 2 (NEECO 2-Area 2), similarly accused of conspiring to divert funds.

Preliminary findings of the DoJ and NEA indicated a breakdown in internal protocols that enabled some officials to divert about P250 million in retirement and internal cooperative funds.

The companies did not immediately respond to separate emails seeking comment.

“Other cases will be filed by the ECs to be led by NEA, in coordination with the DoJ and National Bureau of Investigation, as part of NEA’s mandate to improve their services.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana