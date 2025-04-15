THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday said it detained 86 foreign nationals in an operation targeting suspected online scammers in Makati City, as the Philippine government intensifies its crackdown on illegal offshore activities.

The scammers were composed mostly of Chinese nationals, with some Malaysians and Vietnamese, it said in a statement.

The arrests were made on April 10 during an enforcement sweep at a condominium complex in Pio del Pilar village, following intelligence reports indicating that foreign nationals were being forced to work in digital scam operations involving fake e-commerce and romance schemes.

Authorities were tipped off after a Chinese national reportedly sent a WhatsApp message seeking help, claiming he was being held against his will and barred from leaving the premises.

Investigators said the syndicate allegedly lured victims through fraudulent online shopping sites and dating platforms, extracting payments without delivering goods or services.

During the raid, agents found dozens of foreign nationals stationed at computer terminals believed to be used in orchestrating the scams. None of the individuals were able to present valid documentation permitting them to work or stay legally in the Philippines.

The arrested individuals are being processed for deportation and are currently being held at the BI Warden’s Facility in Bicutan, Taguig.

The BI has urged the public to report suspected illegal activities involving foreign nationals as the agency vows to step up enforcement efforts in cyberscam cases. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana