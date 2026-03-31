THE 2026 Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) Boracay 200 stood as tests of endurance and seamanship in the BPI Private Wealth Signature Yacht Race Series, as 12 yachts braved the 200-nautical-mile offshore passage from Subic to Boracay, followed by two days of intense inshore racing around Boracay’s famed waters.

The crews contended with highly variable winds — from light patches to bursts exceeding 25 knots — alongside rolling swells and choppy cross-seas, demanding constant adjustments and sustained tactical precision over an extended stretch of open water.

Organized by the Ocean Racing Club of the Philippines, the BPI Boracay 200 stands as offshore races on the Philippine sailing calendar. Held from March 10 to 15. Two new boats from Hong Kong joined the fleet and signaling the expanding regional reach of the competition.

“What we’re seeing is a regatta that continues to grow in both scale and impact,” said Andy Aguila, Regatta chairman for the 2026 BPI Boracay 200. “Each edition brings stronger competition and broader participation, which is vital for the continued development of the sport. The momentum behind this series is helping strengthen the sailing community while positioning the Philippines as an emerging destination for offshore racing in the region.”

Now in its third season, the BPI Private Wealth Signature Yacht Race Series continues to bring together world-class sailors, iconic Philippine destinations.

“The BPI Boracay 200 represents sailing at its highest level, where endurance, preparation, and disciplined execution ultimately determine success,” said Maria Theresa Marcial, president and chief executive officer of BPI Wealth.

Leading the fleet was Karakoa, an Excel 53, which swept all major honors for the leg: the Line Honors, the IRC Class Overall title, and the coveted Overall Winner of the 2026 BPI Boracay 200. Skippered by father-and-son tandem Ray Ordoveza and Francis Ordoveza.