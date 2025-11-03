PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. approved the extension of the country’s rice import ban until yearend to help stabilize farmgate prices for unmilled rice, Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said on Sunday.

An executive order formalizing the decision would be issued on Nov. 3, Mr. Laurel said in a statement.

“With the import ban having little impact on retail prices and supply of rice but a significant effect on the farmgate price of palay, President Marcos deemed it necessary to extend the suspension for two more months,” he added.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro did not immediately reply to a Viber message when asked for confirmation.

The Marcos administration first imposed the import halt on Sept. 1 to counter falling palay prices ahead of the wet harvest season.

Prices briefly improved after the suspension but began easing again as the policy neared its Oct. 31 expiry.

The country is the world’s top rice importer, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). However, due to the rice import ban, it lowered its 2025 forecast for Philippine rice imports to 4.9 million metric tons (MT) from 5.4 million MT.

As of August, the Philippines had already imported 2.58 million MT of rice this year, compared with 4.81 million MT in 2024.

Mr. Laurel said the extended ban, coupled with assistance to farmers and fisherfolk and the implementation of a floor price for palay, would provide continued relief to rice farmers.

Mr. Laurel said the extension will allow the government to conduct a better assessment of the ban’s impact on the market while “continuing to protect local producers from the downward pressure of cheaper imports.”

At a Senate hearing last month, the Agriculture chief cited excessive import volume, poor-quality harvest, and adverse weather as factors that drove farmgate prices lower.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) estimated that the national rice supply will remain sufficient even with a four-month import suspension.

Retail rice prices have stayed relatively stable, according to the DA’s Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service. By November, well-milled rice is expected to average P42 per kilo, while regular-milled varieties will hover around P40 per kilo.

Sought for comment, Roy S. Kempis, retired agriculture economics professor at the Pampanga State Agricultural University, said he supported the extension of the rice import ban.

“This allows adjustments to align with (1) the desired outcome of higher and stable farmgate prices expected by farmers, (2) the predicted farmer behavior to produce and supply more rice because of the incentive to rake in more revenues and profits at the end of each cropping given a higher and stable farmgate price regime, and (3) the clearer policy regime surrounding trade, prices, production, and supply,” Mr. Kempis said in a Viber message.

Jayson H. Cainglet, executive director of the Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura, urged the government to restore rice import tariffs to their original levels — 35% for Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries and 50% for non-ASEAN nations — and to strengthen state participation in the palay market.

He said the current 15% tariff has kept farmgate prices low by encouraging cheaper imports, undermining local producers.

Mr. Cainglet added that the rice import ban and Executive Order (EO) No. 100, which established a floor price for unmilled rice, have failed to lift palay prices to the equitable level of P18 per kilo.

He also noted that limited government procurement, covering only 2-4% of total harvest, leaves most of the market under the control of private traders and millers.

“The institutionalization of a palay floor price is a crucial reform,” he said via Viber.

“However, its success depends on the government’s capacity and commitment to buy directly from farmers at scale, ensuring that state procurement truly sets a price floor rather than a symbolic benchmark.”

On Oct. 25, Mr. Marcos signed EO 100, which established a floor price for unmilled rice to protect farmers from sharply falling farmgate prices and to promote fair returns on production.

The order mandated the DA to determine and regularly adjust the floor price based on production costs, market conditions, and regional disparities. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana