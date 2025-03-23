NLEX CORP., a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), said it is set to close two lanes at the northbound segment of the Marilao Interchange to expedite its ongoing repair.

In an advisory, NLEX said that portions underneath the Marilao Interchange bridge will be temporarily closed for safety repair work from March 24 until March 28, at 11 p.m.

It said two lanes will be passable for motorists while zipper lanes will be opened in the southbound direction.

To recall, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) has asked NLEX to waive toll fees at the affected area of the Balintawak to Marilao segment after the Marilao Interchange bridge was struck by an 18-wheeler truck on March 19.

“The assessment revealed that two of the bridge girders sustained severe damage from the impact. These girders have been temporarily supported for safety, but they will need to be completely replaced. We expect the necessary repairs to be completed within two weeks,” NLEX said in a statement.

On Friday, NLEX said it is “acknowledging” the Dotr’s request for relief to compensate affected motorists due to heavy traffic at the area while repair works are ongoing. The company said it is committed to finishing the repairs within this month.

The Toll Regulatory Board also asked NLEX to explain why it should not impose penalties against the company for allowing a truck with excessive vertical clearance to enter the toll plaza, damaging the bridge.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), one of the three key Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., alongside Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

