THE Social Security System (SSS) has partnered with the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) to implement the KaSSSangga Collect Program, giving its workers social security protection.

“CFO will act as an authorized Coverage and Collection Partner of SSS, enabling the agency to collect and remit the monthly SSS contributions of its JO (Job Order) and COS (Contract of Service) workers through a salary-deduction scheme,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Joseph M. de Claro said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SSS and CFO signed a Memorandum of Agreement on March 7 to formalize the partnership.

Under the agreement, JO and COS workers will be registered as self-employed SSS members through the KaSSSangga Collect Program. The SSS, however, noted they do not fall under the coverage of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) due to their employment status.

This will give them access to social security benefits, including sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, funeral, and death benefits.

They will also be able to apply for SSS loan programs, such as salary and calamity loans.

“Furthermore, they will receive additional coverage from the Employees’ Compensation Program (ECP) for work-related sickness, disability, or death,” Mr. de Claro added.

Regular CFO employees can also continue paying their SSS contributions as voluntary members under the program. — Aaron Michael C. Sy