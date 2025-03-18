THE Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) filed a complaint against a company that imported fresh yellow onions worth P2.37 million without the needed permits.

The BPI filed a formal complaint before the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office, according to a Department of Agriculture (DA) statement, citing food safety and plant quarantine regulations.

The complaint stemmed from importation of 25 metric tons of fresh yellow onions from China without the necessary import permit.

The shipment had an estimated value of P2.37 million. It arrived at Manila’s South Harbor in July, according to the DA.

It noted that during the period of importation, the BPI had suspended the issuance of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearances (SPSIC) for fresh yellow onions.

The suspension covered Jan. 1 to Aug. 19 of 2024.

The BPI said the firm had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation as to why it imported the onions without first securing the necessary SPSIC, a certification ensuring the vegetables were safe for human consumption and would not spread pests or plant diseases. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza