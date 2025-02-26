By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINES maintained its “partly free” status for the second consecutive year in the 2025 Freedom in the World report by US-based Freedom House, as inequalities in its justice system remain.

The Philippines registered a score of 58 out of 100, unchanged from the previous year, according to the annual report, which assesses individual’s political rights and civil liberties. The country particularly scored 25 out of 40 for political rights and 33 out of 60 for civil liberties.

“Although the Philippines transitioned from authoritarian rule in 1986, the rule of law and application of justice are haphazard and heavily favor political and economic elites,” the report, published on Wednesday, read.

“Long-term violent insurgencies have continued for decades, though their threat to the state has diminished in recent years.”

National Union of People’s Lawyers (NUPL) President Ephraim B. Cortez said that “partly free” is not “accurate” in depicting the state of democracy in the country.

“Differently stated, the rule of law and of justice is still tilted against the majority and in favor of the few, especially the wealthy and the powerful,” he told BusinessWorld in a Viber chat. “58% is too low a score that it reflects the dismal situation of justice and human rights in the country.”

He noted the uneven rule of law is among the reasons why the country still has an insurgency problem.

The report noted that global freedom declined for the 19th consecutive year in 2024, with 60 countries experiencing deterioration in political rights and civil liberties, while only 34 improved.

It cited violence during elections, ongoing armed conflicts, and the spread of authoritarian practices as key factors driving this degradation.

In terms of election violence, the report noted that violence marred over 40% of national elections last year, with candidates targeted by assassination attempts or assaults, polling places attacked, and post-election protests suppressed.

Of the 66 countries and territories that held national votes in 2024, violence affected 27. Twenty countries saw attacks on candidates, while 14 experienced attacks on voting places.

Freedom House also noted ongoing conflicts as the second major theme in 2024 as it undermined safety and rights, with 20% of the countries and territories scoring 0 out of 4 in the physical security and freedom from illegitimate use of force indicator.

Moreover, countries led by authoritarians saw manipulated elections through arrests, imprisonment, or disqualification political opponents, the report noted.

POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS

The report emphasized the need for democracies to work together to halt the deterioration of freedom.

Key recommendations included strengthening the rule of law, reducing violence, reforming security services, and bolstering checks and balances.

A coordinated and sustained campaign is needed to support human rights defenders, secure the release of political prisoners, and strengthen democracy worldwide by upholding free and fair elections and responding to coups, it said.

It is essential to prioritize strengthening the rule of law and delivering economic benefits following political transitions by ensuring accountability under the law and creating a fair economic and political environment, it added.

“The events of this period have demonstrated, again and again, that the harmful effects of authoritarian repression and misrule regularly spill across national borders,” the 30-page report read.

“Just as tyranny fuels the spread of instability, armed conflict, terrorism, mass displacement, and corruption around the world, it is the protection of democratic rights and the rule of law that ultimately ensure freedom, security, and prosperity,” it added.

The report noted this year’s findings underscore the need for reform and rebuild democratic institutions to prevent democratic erosion and violence.

“Democratic governments, civil society organizations, business leaders, and others hoping to protect democracy and expand freedom all have a critical role to play in such efforts.”