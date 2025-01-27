COTABATO CITY — A group of 87 New People’s Army (NPA) guerillas, from different indigenous tribes in Bukidnon, surrendered on Friday and promised to help convince their few remaining comrades in the province.

The 87 tribesmen agreed to surrender through the joint intercession of local executives in Bukidnon, officials of the 89th Infantry Battalion under Lt. Col Antonio G. Bulao and his two immediate superiors, Brig. Gen. Mario T. Angcao of the 1003rd Infantry Brigade and Major Gen. Allan D. Hambala of the 10th Infantry Division (ID).

Mr. Hambala, commander of the 10th ID, told reporters on Monday that local executives in Bukidnon and different line agencies will cooperate in returning them to their ancestral lands to get reunited with their families and thrive peacefully as farmers.

The 87 NPA members renounced their membership with the group during a symbolic rite last Friday in Barangay Nacabuklad in San Fernando, a hinterland town in Bukidnon.

They first turned in their firearms and improvised explosive devices to Army officials before they pledged allegiance to the government in the presence of their tribal leaders, police and Army officials led by Mr. Hambala.

More than 500 NPA members had surrendered in the past 18 months to units of the 10th ID in cities and provinces in regions 10 and 11. — John Felix M. Unson