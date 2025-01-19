BAGUIO CITY — All seven villagers reported missing off the Calayan Island waters in Cagayan province on Wednesday last week were found safe Friday afternoon.

The Cagayan Public Information Office said Calayan Cagayan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Joe Robert Arirao vowed the seven, five crew members of sea vessel Ren-Zen 2 and two passengers, including a Philippine Coast Guard personnel, were given immediate medical care.

The sea vessel was reportedly located Friday afternoon in Dalupiri Island.

Mr. Arirao reportedly also assured the seven are only waiting for favorable weather conditions before heading to mainland Calayan.

Crew of the sea vessel Ren-Zen 2 reportedly told authorities in Dalupiri that they experienced problems with Ren-Zen 2 between Calayan and Dalupiri prompting them to go ashore Dalupiri Island to fix their vessel with the help of local villagers.

Crew members also reported that they could not immediately seek help because there was no cellular phone signal in the area.

The seven left Claveria, Cagayan 4:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning (Jan. 15) and were bound to Dilam, Calayan. — Artemio A. Dumlao