AGRICULTURAL damage due to the eruption of the Kanlaon Volcano late last year was estimated at P129.39 million according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In its latest report, the DA said that the volume of crops lost stood at 5,420 metric tons (MT) across 581 hectares, affecting 1,431 farmers in the area.

The DA said high-value crops sustained the most damage following the eruption on Negros Island.

The value of loss was reckoned at P124.93 million with total volumes of about 5,311 MT across 450 hectares of farmland. Affected high-value crops included upland and lowland vegetables, spices, legumes, fruit trees, root crops, coffee, and cacao.

Damage to the rice crop was valued at P3.06 million, with the volume of lost crops at 91 MT spanning 124 hectares. On the other hand, damage to corn crop was valued at P503,350 with volume lost at 18 MT.

The DA said that damage to livestock and poultry was estimated at P900,100 affecting 321 heads, including chicken, carabao, cattle, and goat.

The agency added that it would provide agricultural inputs such as rice and corn seeds, as well as drugs and biologics for livestock from its regional field office.

The Agricultural Credit Policy Council will also provide loans of up to P25,000 to affected farmers.

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation will also indemnify insured farmers affected by the eruption. — Adrian H. Halili