PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday appointed Geraldine Faith A. Econg as the new head judge of the Philippines’ anti-graft court.

Ms. Econg, 57, served nearly nine years as associate justice of the Sandiganbayan, heading the special court’s second division before being elevated to presiding justice.

She was appointed to the anti-graft court in Jan. 2016 by then-President Benigno S.C. Aquino III and will retire from the Sandiganbayan in Aug. 2037 upon reaching the mandated retirement age of 70 years old.

Ms. Econg will replace fellow Aquino appointee Amparo M. Cabotaje-Tang, who retired as chief judge of the anti-corruption court in Nov. 2024.

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed Presiding Judge, Sandiganbayan, vice Amparo M. Cabotaje-Tang,” read a Palace letter addressed to Ms. Econg and signed by Mr. Marcos. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio