A SENATE panel has issued a show cause order against televangelist Apollo C. Quiboloy to explain why he should not be arrested for consistently failing to appear before its probe into alleged sex trafficking and rape accusations against him.

“You (Mr. Quiboloy) are hereby ordered to show cause within a non-extendible period of 48 hours of this order why you should not be ordered arrested and detained at the Office of the Sergeant-At-Arms,” read the order signed on Tuesday by the Senate Committee of Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality chairperson Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel and approved by Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri.

Mr. Zubiri had sent a copy of the order to media via Viber.

Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel said the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) Church founder failed to attend the Jan.23, Feb. 19 and March 5 hearings of the panel. She earlier cited him in contempt for failing to appear before senators.

In an audio recording posted on Facebook on Monday, Mr. Quiboloy gave 17 conditions before he would attend the Senate inquiry, which included requiring witnesses to unmask and show their faces, reveal their real names and valid IDs, and for him to cross-examine all witnesses including Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel.

Mr. Quiboloy, who was former president Rodrigo R. Duterte’s spiritual adviser, was indicted in a California district court on Nov. 10, 2021, and a federal warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Meanwhile, in the House of Representatives, the Legislative Franchises Committee approved a measure seeking to revoke the broadcasting franchise of the televangelist’s media outfit, Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), which is operated by Swara Sug Media Corporation.

According to House Bill No. 9710, SMNI violated Sections 4, 10, 11, and 12 of the franchise which are related to ethical news coverage; the sale of the company to other entities without informing Congress; failure to offer at least 30% of its stocks to Filipinos; and failure to submit an annual operations report before the government, respectively.

The same committee also cited Mr. Quiboloy in contempt as he repeatedly snubbed congressional summons to attend House panel hearings on alleged violations of his media outfit.

Deputy Speaker and Quezon Rep. David C. Suarez on Monday said that “pastor Quiboloy has to respect the legislative process of Congress as “he was invited, and he was asked to present himself so that he can clarify issues regarding the investigations being conducted by the committee on franchise.”

The panel has directed the House Sergeant-at-Arms to coordinate with the Philippine National Police to bring Mr. Quiboloy before the panel to answer the allegations propped against SMNI.

Congressmen previously criticized Mr. Quiboloy’s broadcast network for allegedly spreading false information about House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and his travel expenses. — John Victor D. Ordoñez and Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio