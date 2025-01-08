THE Philippine government has allotted P7.7 billion for infrastructure upgrades to 15 airports nationwide, which could help bolster tourism and improve the country’s aging and outdated air facilities, a congressman said on Wednesday.

The 15 airports were provided the funding under the Aviation Infrastructure Program line-item in the 2025 General Appropriations Act, according to Makati City Rep. Luis N. Campos, Jr., who is a vice-chairperson of the House of Representatives appropriations committee.

Funds allocated for aviation infrastructure upgrades would be used to improve the airports’ runways, taxiways, ramps, control towers, passenger terminals, and navigational systems.

“We are counting on these upgrades to enhance the overall air travel experience for passengers, attract more tourists, support the growth of small businesses, and create new jobs,” Mr. Campos said in a statement.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has set his eyes on upgrading the country’s airports and piers before his government ends in 2028, he said during his 2024 State of the Nation Address.

The Tacloban City Airport is set to receive the lion’s share of the fund at P2.3 billion.

The Pag-asa Island Airport on Thitu Island (Pag-asa Island), located 172 kilometers away from the contested Spratly Island, will be given P1.65 billion to develop its infrastructure amid lingering tensions with Beijing.

Mr. Marcos had also said in July 2024 that his government is developing an airport on the remote island to bolster Philippine presence within the contested South China Sea by improving access.

The Basuanga Airport in Coron, Palawan and Laoag International Airport will receive P1 billion and P750 million, respectively.

The Bacon Airport of Sorsogon Province was allotted P360 million, while Virac Airport in the province of Catanduanes was given P280 million. The Candon Airport located in Ilocos Sur province will have P250 million for infrastructure development.

New Dumaguete Airport in Negros Oriental province, Bulacan province’s New Manila International Airport and the Camotes Airport of Cebu province will all receive P200 million from the government.

The Camiguin province’s airport will get P180 million, while the New Zamboanga International Airport in Zamboanga City will have P130 million.

The Central Mindanao Airport in Cotabato province is given P100 million, with the New Bohol International Airport on Panglao Island, Bohol province receiving P52.1 million.

Topping off the list is Bukidnon province’s airport, which is set to get P50 million for developments. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio