COTABATO CITY — Local executives launched on Tuesday four newly accomplished barangay road projects in Kabacan town in Cotabato, implemented in support of the socio-economic agenda of the Mindanao peace process.

Kabacan Mayor Evangeline P. Guzman told reporters on Wednesday that they are grateful to the office of Cotabato Gov. Emmylou T. Mendoza for the farm-to-market roads in Upper Paatan, Lower Paatan, Bannawag and Magatos that connect Moro and non-Moro farmers to the markets in their town center where they sell their farm products.

In the same event, Ms. Mendoza launched her administration’s newly accomplished multi-purpose building in Barangay Malanduage, also home to mixed Moro and non-Moro villagers.

Ms. Guzman said the facility can be used as a venue for Muslim-Christian peace dialogues and for meetings of barangay leaders together implementing their local government unit’s socio-economic projects in the area.

The office of Mendoza spent P47 million on the projects, Ms. Guzman and other barangay officials said.

Ms. Mendoza said the projects are meant to boost the mobility of farmers in the beneficiary-barangays, which are covered by the separate peace overtures of Malacañang with the Moro National Liberation Front and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. — John Felix M. Unson