LA NIÑA conditions are now present in the tropical pacific leading to higher chances of rainfall activity in the coming months, the state weather bureau said on Monday.

“With this development, higher chances of above-normal rainfall in the January, February, and March 2025 season are expected, which may cause floods, flashfloods, and rain-induced landslides,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a statement.

The agency added that there is an increased likelihood of tropical cyclone activity within the Philippine Area of Responsibility in the coming months.

PAGASA said that La Niña conditions are expected to persist during the January to March months, “as suggested by several climate models.”

“Periods of cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean that started in September 2024 continue to persist and further strengthened reaching the La Niña conditions threshold in December 2024,” the weather agency added.

It said that La Niña conditions are met once a one-month sea surface temperature anomaly (SSTA) of -0.5°C or less and a three-month SSTA of -0.C or less will be met.

“PAGASA will continue to monitor the country’s weather and climatic conditions,” the agency said. — Adrian H. Halili