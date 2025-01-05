THE Department of Health (DoH) late on Saturday said firework-related injuries this holiday season have breached the 700-mark.

DoH has recorded 771 cases from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2, 27.6% higher than the cases during the same period last year.

Most injuries were caused by kwitis (rockets), 5-star firecrackers, and boga (improvised cannon), the agency said in a statement.

Many patients suffered from skin burns, it said. Severe cases resulted in amputations.

The DoH also posted a stray bullet fatality — a 19-year-old male from Davao del Norte province who was outside his home.

It said 39 of the 771 firework-related injuries were recorded on New Year’s Eve and nine cases were added on Jan. 2. Most of the victims were minors.

Meanwhile, the DoH reported 638 road traffic accidents with seven fatalities since Dec. 22.

These involved 117 drivers who were under the influence of alcohol, and 553 individuals who failed to wear safety gear.

Motorcycles were involved in 452 accidents, DoH said, contributing to a 30% increase in road mishaps compared to last year. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza