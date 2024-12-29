LEADERS of the House of Representatives called for a congressional inquiry into the widespread posting of false and harmful content on social media platforms, emphasizing the need to safeguard digital safety while upholding freedom of speech.

In a resolution filed by seven congressmen on Dec. 18, they raised alarm on the proliferation of misleading and harmful content on social media platforms.

“False and malicious content has also been exploited by unscrupulous individuals to promote scams, cyberbullying and other activities that negatively impact public safety and order,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The proposed probe aims to uphold freedom of speech, ensuring all measures align with constitutional protections and avoiding undue censorship.

It also aims to address legislative gaps by reviewing existing laws, including the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act No. 10175), to recommend changes tackling challenges posed by emerging technologies. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana