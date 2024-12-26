BAGUIO CITY — Hedcor Group (Hedcor), the renewable energy asset manager of AboitizPower, and Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. said it has invested over P1.4 million to improve healthcare in its host communities in the highland Cordillera.

Through medical and dental missions, as well as essential medicines and supplies, these efforts seek to enhance access to care in Benguet, Mountain Province, and Ilocos Sur—areas where travel costs and distance often make medical services hard to reach, said Hedcor’s Corporate Communications chief Pamela Geminiano.

Under the Community Health Empowerment Program (CHEP), Hedcor and its partners

allocated P650,000 to deliver dental and medical services, including comprehensive check-ups, cleanings, fluoride treatments, and oral hygiene education.

This support reached multiple host communities, benefiting 125 patients in Barangay Bineng and 165 patients from the La Trinidad Indigenous Peoples Organization. It also covered 172 patients in Barangays Otucan Sur and Otucan Norte in Bauko, Mountain

Province.

Hedcor and Aboitiz Foundation also invested P800,000 in medicines and hygiene kits, benefiting thousands of residents. Maintenance medicines for conditions,

like diabetes and hypertension, as well as essential vitamins and dental supplies, were also made available.

These resources reached 395 elementary students in Barangay Alno, La

Trinidad, Benguet, and households in Barangays Alapang, Sabangan, Bakun, and Alilem.

Hedcor President and Chief Operating Officer Rolando G. Pacquiao emphasizing the importance of these initiatives said, “in the Cordillera region, limited access to healthcare is a critical issue. By

bringing vital medical services and supplies closer to our host communities, we help

address this gap, ultimately improving well-being and fostering resilience.”

— Artemio A. Dumlao