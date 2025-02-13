BAGUIO CITY — Naval forces attached to the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), joined last Wednesday’s 7th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) off the waters of Northern Luzon.

The Naval Forces Northern Luzon (NFNL), which operates under NOLCOM’s operational control, served as the participating unit representing the Philippine Navy alongside maritime forces from the United States and Canada, said Army Major Al Anthony B. Pueblas, spokesman of the NOLCOM.

The maritime exercises sought to strengthen coordination, improve cooperation, and enhance maritime security among our American and Canadian counterparts, said NOLCOM chief Lt. Gen. Fernyl G. Buca.

NOLCOM, through the NFNL deployed BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS17) and Beechcraft King Air (NV394) in the Division Tactics, Anti-Submarine Warfare, and Communication Exercises, to improve operational readiness.

Mr. Buca explained “NOLCOM’s participation in the 7th MMCA reinforces our commitment to protecting our maritime territory, securing our sovereign rights, and working with our allies to promote regional stability.” — Artemio A. Dumlao