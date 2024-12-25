THE Workers’ and Peasants’ Party (WPP) criticized the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for discriminatory practices in determining nuisance candidates as the polls body allowed an alleged criminal to run in next year’s elections.

The WPP and Federation of Free Workers (FFW) President Jose Sonny G. Matula filed a motion for reconsideration challenging the Comelec’s dismissal of their petition to declare embattled televangelist Apollo C. Quiboloy a nuisance candidate for the 2025 national and local elections.

The petition was based on Mr. Quiboloy’s unauthorized use of the WPP as his political party when he filed his certificate of candidacy.

“We are humbly asking the Comelec to be consistent in the application of rules. On the one hand, they disqualify respected candidates without criminal records as ‘nuisance;’ and, on the other, allow those facing serious criminal indictments to run for office,” said Mr. Matula.

Mr. Quiboloy, who is accused of abusing women and children among others, is currently detained in a Pasig City jail following a standoff in the Kingdom of Jesus Christ’s compound in Davao City.

The labor leader pointed out the double standards might undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

“Justice must be impartial, and minorities, especially leaders like Sultan Subair Guinthum Mustapha, deserve fair treatment,” Mr. Matula argued.

Mr. Mustapha is a Moro leader disqualified as a nuisance candidate by the poll body.

The WPP filed a 14-page motion for reconsideration, calling for a review of the Comelec First Division’s December 18 resolution not to disqualify Mr. Quiboloy.

The Philippines will hold midterm elections next year. Filipinos will elect their congressmen, mayors, vice mayors and members of city councils on May 12, 2025. Twelve of the 24-member Senate will also be replaced. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana