THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) said that frontline officers are allowed to extend holiday greetings to travelers during the Christmas season while emphasizing the importance of maintaining respect and inclusivity.

Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado noted officers must ensure all travelers feel welcomed regardless of their faith or background.

“Filipinos are known worldwide for their warmth and hospitality, especially during the holiday season,” Mr. Viado said in a statement.

“Greeting is not just about spreading joy; it’s about showing the world the Filipino way of celebrating — with warmth, respect, and inclusivity. It’s a simple gesture that reflects our identity as a people,” he added.

He reminded travelers that government personnel cannot receive gifts or tokens.

The BI previously reported that it anticipates approximately 110,000 daily arrivals and departures throughout the holiday season.

“A simple smile or greeting to our officers when they work tirelessly to provide service to travelers would surely cheer them up, especially during holidays when they sacrifice time with their families to report for work,” he added.

To ensure smooth operations, passengers are urged to arrive early at the airports and comply with immigration protocols. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana