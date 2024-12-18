THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday launched its online application and payment system for special study permits and student visas as an effort to digitalize the immigration process.

Commissioner Joel Anthony M. Viado said the e-services platform will help applicants submit requirements and online payments, streamline procedures, and provide convenience for students and educational institutions.

The system allows schools to apply directly to the bureau, removing unnecessary paperwork and adding convenience by making applications online.

“This is a priority project of the BI to make things easier and more secure for foreign students to apply for their visas and permits,” he added during a briefing.

He also said this initiative is a step for the Philippines to be a leading education hub in Asia.

The services may be accessed via the BI’s e-services website at e-services.immigration.gov.ph. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana