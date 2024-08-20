THE METROPOLITAN Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Tuesday said number coding for vehicles has been suspended for this month’s holidays.

In an X post, the agency said the expanded number coding won’t be in effect on Friday, Aug. 23 or Ninoy Aquino Day, which is a special nonworking day, and on National Heroes’ Day on Monday, Aug. 26 which is a regular holiday.

The number coding is not enforced on weekends.

Under the program, cars with plate numbers ending in specific numbers are barred from roads on specific weekdays from 7 to 10 a.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m.

Ninoy Aquino Day was originally set Aug. 21, but President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. moved it to Aug. 23 under Proclamation No. 665.

The holiday commemorates the death anniversary of the late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Simeon Aquino, Jr., who was assassinated on Aug. 21, 1983. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana