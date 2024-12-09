THE PHILIPPINE Senate on Monday approved on final reading a bill that seeks to bar the production and development of chemical weapons in the country, in line with its commitments to an international treaty banning these.

Twenty-two senators unanimously approved Senate Bill No. 2871, which bars the manufacture and stockpiling of chemical weapons.

Under the measure, the Anti-Terrorism Council, which will be designated as the Philippine National Authority on the Chemical Weapons Convention, will ensure that chemical weapons are not produced.

The executive secretary will head the council, which is tasked to look into entities engaged in developing chemical weapons.

The Philippines ratified the Chemical Weapons Convention treaty in 1995, which bans the stockpiling and large-scale development of chemical weapons.

The bill defines chemical weapons as “toxic chemicals, munitions and devices designed to cause death or other harm through the release of toxic properties.”

“Today, this institution demonstrates its dedication to global disarmament and nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and strengthens existing regulatory policies to prevent utilization and diversion of chemicals for terrorism and nonpeaceful purposes,” Senate President Pro-Tempore Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada, Jr. told the Senate floor after the bill’s approval.

The measure will ban the domestic and cross-border transfer of chemicals linked to chemical warfare and without permits.

People found guilty of developing, acquiring, stockpiling, retaining and transferring chemical weapons may face life in prison.

People who finance the development of these weapons may face at least 20 years of jail time and a fine of P500,000 to P1 million.

“[That] It is imperative for our country to boost our legislative efforts through measures that will ensure prosecution against those who violate the convention, is an understatement,” Senator Ronald M. dela Rosa said in a speech after the bill’s passage.

The Philippine Senate in 2021 ratified the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, making the Philippines the 53rd nation to adopt it. The treaty, signed by 86 countries, took effect after it was ratified by at least 50 states.

The treaty bars nations from developing, testing, producing, manufacturing, transferring, possessing, stockpiling, using or threatening to use nuclear weapons.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo earlier said Manila’s global peace-building efforts makes it qualified to pursue a nonpermanent seat in the 15-member United Nations Security Council.

Elections for new council members will be held in 2026.

“Finally, we are one step closer to fulfilling our commitment of enacting national legislation to fully implement provisions under the Chemical Weapons Convention, and to join the international community in the ongoing efforts to completely eliminate chemical weapons,” Mr. Estrada said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez