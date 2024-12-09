SAN MIGUEL-LED New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) and Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) have inked a partnership to power the modernization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the operator of the country’s main gateway said.

In a media release on Monday, NNIC said the partnership will provide sustainable and reliable energy solutions to meet the airport’s growing demand.

“By enhancing power reliability for the new NAIA, we are going to help empower the tourism and travel industry, support economic growth and enrich the travel experience for countless travelers. This will be a step towards NNIC’s goal of transforming our country’s vital gateway into a world-class facility,” said Meralco Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan.

NNIC said its partnership with Meralco also includes the building of a new 115 kilovolt (kV) — 34.5 kV gas insulated switchgear substation to supply power to the four terminals of NAIA.

The design of the new substation which will be built by Meralco has been completed, it said, adding that the construction is expected in the third quarter of 2025 with full completion targeted in December 2026.

It said the new substation will also complement Meralco’s existing NAIA-3 substation.

The airport has experienced power issues due to aging infrastructure and inadequate power capacity, NNIC said, adding that with the privatization of NAIA, it will prioritize these power issues at the airport.

“Years of underinvestment have left NAIA struggling to meet the demands of a modern airport. With Meralco as our partner, we are addressing power reliability as a top priority, alongside operational improvements such as decongesting traffic within the airport, widening roads, mitigating flooding, and replacing faulty equipment,” NNIC President Ramon S. Ang said.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose