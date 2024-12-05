THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday said a total of 42 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from war-torn Lebanon are set to return to the Philippines in two batches.

DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Q. Bay in a virtual briefing said 12 OFWs will return on Dec. 7, followed by 30 others on Dec. 9.

This brings the total number of repatriated OFWs to 1,298, plus 52 dependents, as conflict continues to ensue in the Middle East.

“For our caregivers and hotel workers, we have plans to coordinate with the office of our policy cluster on the needs of our European markets,” Ms. Bay said in Filipino.

For Israel, Ms. Bay said 54 OFWs, who were working as caregivers, are set to return on Dec. 5.

This brings the total number of OFWs repatriated from Israel to 1,100, plus 30 dependents. Of this, 949 were caregivers and 151 were hotel workers.

After arrival, the OFWs will receive P150,000 in cash assistance from DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Returning OFWs will also get immediate medical attention from the Department of Health, livelihood assistance from the Social Welfare department and skill training vouchers from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Tensions in the region intensified after Hamas launched missile attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 last year, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages to Gaza, according to Israeli figures.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group that supports Gaza, attacked Israel to show solidarity. Alert Level 3 is in effect in Lebanon, allowing Filipinos to opt for voluntary repatriation.

While Alert Level 2 is in effect in Israel, which restricts movement and allows Filipinos for voluntary repatriation. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana