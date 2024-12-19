POLITICAL SCIENTIST and former president of the University of the Philippines (UP) Francisco “Dodong” A. Nemenzo, Jr. passed away on Thursday at the age of 89, his family announced.

The Marxist scholar was an advocate for social justice, leading to his imprisonment during the martial law era in the 1970s.

He served as UP’s president from 1999 to 2005.

“A political scientist, professor and radical educator, he was known for his strong nationalist and anti-imperialist views, as well as his lifelong commitment to the University,” UP posted on its Facebook page. “[He] lived a life rich in thought, action, and impact.”

Mr. Nemenzo “specialized in the study of unconventional politics,” the Philippine Social Science Council wrote, citing his own words.

His scholarly works focused on the dynamics of revolutionary movements in the Philippines, it added.

The date for the memorial service has yet to be announced.

He is survived by his wife and fellow activist Princess, and children Fidel, Leonid, and Lian. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana